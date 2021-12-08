BENQI Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $56.54 million and $28.79 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00058105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.56 or 0.08648091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,432.87 or 0.99883593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI's total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

