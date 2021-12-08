PlayFuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $7.17 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00218085 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

