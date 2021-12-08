Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $34.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 15,664 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,436,000 after buying an additional 282,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.