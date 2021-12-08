Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 128.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of DARE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 1,567,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,285. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 525,909 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

