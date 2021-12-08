Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,423 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -292.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

