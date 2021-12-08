Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after buying an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after buying an additional 2,066,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $92,578,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

