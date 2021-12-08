YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.