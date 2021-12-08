DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $284.24 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,831 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comcast were worth $284,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.