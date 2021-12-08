L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 94.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,989 shares of company stock valued at $43,261,747. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

