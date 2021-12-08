Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 3.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.35 and last traded at $45.79. Approximately 15,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,489,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 542,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

