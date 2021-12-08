Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $363.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,208. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.