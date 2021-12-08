Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -164.46 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,037 shares of company stock worth $8,543,833 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.