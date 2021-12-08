Beck Bode LLC Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

