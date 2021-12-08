Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Newmont by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Newmont by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 192,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 151,915 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Newmont by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 111,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Newmont stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. 114,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,580. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

