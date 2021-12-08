Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,133. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,200. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $353.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.99 and its 200 day moving average is $306.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

