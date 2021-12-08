VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.85% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 481,213 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 128,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000.

Shares of FLTR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

