iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 403,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 111,255 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,082,000.

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 25,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

