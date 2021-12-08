Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 7,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,263. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

