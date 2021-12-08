Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 5.7%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $74.00. Approximately 2,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 421,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $1,048,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,425 shares of company stock worth $5,662,274. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.