KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 7.5%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 253,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,342,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 119.12 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in KE by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 771,520 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KE by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in KE by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

