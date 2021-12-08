The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target to $44.50

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $44.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

NASDAQ WB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Weibo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

