CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Shares Gap Down to $13.12

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $12.63. CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 94,057 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Tilden Park Management I LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter worth $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter worth $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 65.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 326,015 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

