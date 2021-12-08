Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.40

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 9256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $108,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 221.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after acquiring an additional 973,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 781.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 886,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
