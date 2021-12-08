Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.40

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 9256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $108,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 221.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after acquiring an additional 973,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 781.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 886,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

