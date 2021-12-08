Beck Bode LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 538,130.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

Shares of VRTX opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

