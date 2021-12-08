EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.59. 10,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.81. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

