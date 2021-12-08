Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Lowered by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 38.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.29.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,116 shares of company stock valued at $69,074,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

