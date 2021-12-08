Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $362,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify stock traded down $16.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,504.24. 13,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,483.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,462.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

