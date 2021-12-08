Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,409,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

