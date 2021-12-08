Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 678,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,846,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

