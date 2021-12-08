Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $231.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.