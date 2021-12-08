Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $111.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $87.89 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

