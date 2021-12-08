S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $109,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $470.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

