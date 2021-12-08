iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

EWW stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,469. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

