Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $713.98

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $713.98 and last traded at $709.89, with a volume of 7017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $706.15.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 39,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 101,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

