Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Capitalization Tops $727,251.45

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $727,251.45 and approximately $13,660.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00058300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.35 or 0.08647844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00062465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00080186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,642.99 or 1.00049769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TYPHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.