Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.40. 603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,522. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.