Investors Buy High Volume of Cerner Call Options (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,471 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 485% compared to the average volume of 1,278 call options.

CERN stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $74.67. 33,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cerner by 8.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

