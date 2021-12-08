DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 42,805 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $137,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

