Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 165.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 33.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $920.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $909.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $897.41. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

