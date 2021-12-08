Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $260.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average of $263.69. The company has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.