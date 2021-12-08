Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.46 and a 12 month high of $257.54. The company has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

