Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $260.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

