Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

