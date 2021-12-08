NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVDA stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.71. The company had a trading volume of 625,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,024,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $799.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

