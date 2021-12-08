Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,215. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

