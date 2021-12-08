NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Down 5%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $221.12 and last traded at $226.98. 42,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,853,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

