Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

