Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 873,386 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 482.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,380.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 68,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 772.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.