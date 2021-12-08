RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,240,894 shares.The stock last traded at $4.37 and had previously closed at $3.91.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
