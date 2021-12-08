RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,240,894 shares.The stock last traded at $4.37 and had previously closed at $3.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its position in RLX Technology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLX Technology by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in RLX Technology by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

