Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 6%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 781,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,094,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

